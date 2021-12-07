Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 13

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
- Chris Godwin had 15 catches for 143 yards and one carry for nine yards for the Bucs.
- The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had 24 carries for 120 yards and three catches for 22 yards. He suffered an ankle injury, but stated that he would be good to go for the Eagles’ next game (Philly has a bye this week).
Others:
- Amani Oruwariye had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Lions.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 51.3 yards on 6 punts for the Saints.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 55 yards and six catches for 19 yards:
- Mike Gesicki had seven catches for 46 yards for the Dolphins.
- Odafe Oweh had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Ravens.
- Austin Johnson had five tackles for the Giants.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
- Robbie Gould made three of his four kicks for the 49ers.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 26 yards.
- Dan Chisena had two tackles for the Vikings.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Jason Cabinda had a tackle and was targeted once for the Lions.
