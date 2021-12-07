 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 13

If Chris Godwin could get back into the end zone, that’d be great.

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including a sack, for the Cowboys:
  • Chris Godwin had 15 catches for 143 yards and one carry for nine yards for the Bucs.
  • The Eagles’ Miles Sanders had 24 carries for 120 yards and three catches for 22 yards. He suffered an ankle injury, but stated that he would be good to go for the Eagles’ next game (Philly has a bye this week).

Others:

  • Amani Oruwariye had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Lions.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 51.3 yards on 6 punts for the Saints.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 55 yards and six catches for 19 yards:
  • Mike Gesicki had seven catches for 46 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Odafe Oweh had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Ravens.
  • Austin Johnson had five tackles for the Giants.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
  • Robbie Gould made three of his four kicks for the 49ers.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 26 yards.
  • Dan Chisena had two tackles for the Vikings.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Jason Cabinda had a tackle and was targeted once for the Lions.

