Blessed & Honored: Coaches Hit the Road, Top Groups & More

COACHES HITS THE ROAD

It’s coach visit SZN in the college football recruiting world and the Nittany Lion coaching staff has been busy. With the early signing period just two weeks away James Franklin and his staff have been on the road working to close out what is currently a top 5 recruiting class.

Nittany Lion coaching have been in home for visits with defensive line commit Zane Durant, wide receiver Omari Evans, quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, and wide receiver Kaden Saunders, among others.

Had a great home visit thank you coming down the “The Great State”@_realmar13 @CoachStubbs pic.twitter.com/gx9Amkmmka — Dorian Evans (@theomarievans7) December 2, 2021

Thanks to @coachjfranklin @Coach_Yurcich @CoachStubbs and @CoachTHowle for stopping by the House Saunders today for food and fellowship. @KSaunders03 is in good hands for the next chapter in his life story. pic.twitter.com/W4AnBXXSn7 — Anthony Saunders (@aksaunders72) December 5, 2021

Shoutout to Taylor Stubblefield for the terrific picture with the Evans family dog as he continues to be the most memeable coach in the country.

James Franklin and Phil Trautwein were also spotted taking in state high school football playoff action over the weekend.

James Franklin out watching 2023 #Rivals250 OT Jven Williams and Wyomissing tonight. https://t.co/iktXBx87iG — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) December 3, 2021

Franklin and Trautwein were in attendance to watch Wyomissing punch their ticket to the 3A State Championship Game. The two were there to checkout newly minted top 100 offensive lineman Jven Williams. The 2023 offensive tackle visited for the Villanova game back in September and picked up his Nittany Lion offer during the visit. Moving forward Williams will likely be one of the staff’s top offensive tackle targets for the 2023 cycle.

ALLAR, SINGLETON RECEIVE BIG RATINGS BUMP

While both were already the top rated players at their positions on 247Sports, both Allar and Singleton received another bump in their latest rankings release. Both players are now 5-star prospects with Allar checking in as the #3 player in the country and Singleton at #20.

Allar is, by far, the highest rated quarterback recruit that the Nittany Lions have landed during Franklin’s tenure, while Singleton is also their highest rated running back. Both are also set to enroll in January, increasing the odds of each making an impact as a true freshman next fall.

2023 RUNNING BACK’S TOP 7

Penn State has made the top 7 for 2023 running back Mark Fletcher.

Fletcher is a four-star prospects from American Heritage High School in For Lauderdale, Florida. His latest visit was a visit to Happy Valley for Penn State’s game against Michigan last month, signaling that there is legitimate interest in the Nittany Lions from Fletcher. Combine this with the JaJuan Seider connection and the Nittany Lions find themselves as legitimate contenders in Fletcher’s recruitment.