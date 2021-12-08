 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Wagner Open Thread

Why don’t you come with us dear reader, on a magic flaming bus ride?

Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

Okay, time for the shooty hoops squad to get a dub tonight before they head into East Lansing this weekend to take on Sparty. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN Plus ($). If you’re willing to fork over $9.95 to watch Penn State basketball in December on a streaming service, then by all means, do so [Sickos voice: YES HAHAHA YES]. Otherwise, you can listen to the dulcet tones of Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on the Penn State Sports Network for free online.

The usual open thread rules also apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post links to illegal streams of the game, and please be kind to one another, mmkay?

