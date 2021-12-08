 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Penn State Opens as Slight Favorite Against Arkansas in Outback Bowl

New, 23 comments

The oddsmakers like the Nittany Lions despite the rocky end to the regular season.

By Jared Slanina
Rutgers v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The oddsmakers like Penn State in a tight one when they play the Arkansas Razorbacks on New Year’s Day. The Nittany Lions have opened as a 2.5 point favorite in the Outback Bowl.

Arkansas enters the game ranked #22 in the latest AP Poll, after an 8-4 regular season. The Razorbacks reached as high as #8 in the rankings after an impressive 4-0 start, but were handed their first loss by Georgia. They would lose their next two to Ole Miss and Auburn, but turned things around with a 5-1 stretch to close the season.

Penn State had a much harsher ending to the season, closing things out with a 2-5 stretch after a 5-0 start that saw them climb to #4 in the rankings. Penn State has not been ranked since falling to 5-3 against Ohio State on Oct. 30.

The Outback Bowl will be played Sat., Jan. 1 at noon EST, with the game being covered on ESPN2.

Check out the odds for all of the upcoming bowl games, as well as others from across the country on a busy Saturday. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...