Penn State Opens as Slight Favorite Against Arkansas in Outback Bowl

The oddsmakers like Penn State in a tight one when they play the Arkansas Razorbacks on New Year’s Day. The Nittany Lions have opened as a 2.5 point favorite in the Outback Bowl.

Arkansas enters the game ranked #22 in the latest AP Poll, after an 8-4 regular season. The Razorbacks reached as high as #8 in the rankings after an impressive 4-0 start, but were handed their first loss by Georgia. They would lose their next two to Ole Miss and Auburn, but turned things around with a 5-1 stretch to close the season.

Penn State had a much harsher ending to the season, closing things out with a 2-5 stretch after a 5-0 start that saw them climb to #4 in the rankings. Penn State has not been ranked since falling to 5-3 against Ohio State on Oct. 30.

The Outback Bowl will be played Sat., Jan. 1 at noon EST, with the game being covered on ESPN2.

