REPORT: Penn State to Name Neeli Bendapudi Next President

With Eric Barron set to resign at the Penn State University president in June of 2022, the university had set out to find his successor.

According to reports on Thursday morning, it seems to have found their guy...er, woman.

Reports first circulated by Onward State and picked up by a number of outlets indicate that Penn State is set to hire University of Louisville President Neeli Bendaputi.

Bendaputi joined Louisivlle in 2018 as the university’s 18th president according to her university biography.

“Bendapudi specializes in the study of consumer behavior in service contexts,” it says. “Her research deals with customers’ willingness and ability to maintain long-term relationships with firms and with the brands and employees that represent them.”

Bendapudi leaves after a reported dispute with UL athletic director Vince Tyra, who was set to leave to take the same position at Florida State University but has since backtracked, apparently amid the news that Bendapudi would be leaving.

The Penn State board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday to appoint a new president following a search by an 18-member task force to identify potential candidates.