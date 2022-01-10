 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 18

For the first time ever, Week 18 in the NFL!

By LndoBSD
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

Others:

  • Pat Freiermuth had six catches for 53 yards for the Steelers:
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers, and also punted twice for an average of 45 yards.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 50 yards on two punts for the Saints.
  • Shaka Toney had two tackles, including a half-sack, for Washington.
  • Nick Scott had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
  • The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had four tackles.
  • Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Giants.
  • Marcus Allen had four tackles for the Steelers.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 19 yards.
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 22 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Allen Robinson had two catches for 22 yards for the Bears.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Troy Apke had one tackle for Washington.

