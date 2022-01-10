Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 18

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
Others:
- Pat Freiermuth had six catches for 53 yards for the Steelers:
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers, and also punted twice for an average of 45 yards.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 50 yards on two punts for the Saints.
- Shaka Toney had two tackles, including a half-sack, for Washington.
- Nick Scott had five tackles and a pass breakup for the Rams.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
- The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had four tackles.
- Austin Johnson had four tackles for the Giants.
- Marcus Allen had four tackles for the Steelers.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 30 yards and three catches for 19 yards.
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 22 yards for the Dolphins.
- Allen Robinson had two catches for 22 yards for the Bears.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Troy Apke had one tackle for Washington.
