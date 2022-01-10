Meet The 2022 Class: TE Jerry Cross

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 20 was four-star tight end Jerry Cross.

What makes you excited about Jerry Cross?

“For me, Cross is probably the biggest wild card in the class. He really popped as a sophomore when he was 215-220 pounds, and then with no junior season, the next time we saw him was as a senior at 255 pounds. He’s still a good athlete, but I don’t know if that weight gain was all that beneficial. So I’m excited to see what Penn State’s strength and conditioning staff can do with Cross because he has a unique combination of size, length, and athleticism. The Nittany Lions seem pretty committed to him at tight end, but I think he could be a nice defensive end prospect too.”

--Patrick

What worries you about Jerry Cross?

“How will Cross do as an inline blocker and how will he progress as a route runner? Cross has the build and athleticism to be a valuable flex tight end, but he’s going to have to learn to contribute in the run game.”

--Clay

Do you think Jerry Cross will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“With a deep tight end room, barring disaster, Cross should redshirt in the fall. When he starts to make an impact could hinge on when players such as Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson decide to move on to the NFL, but the 2024 season seems to be safe bet for when Cross begins to see meaningful playing time.”

--Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Jerry Cross: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: Multi-Year Starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Jerry Cross ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 19

Marty: No. 18

Patrick: No. 17