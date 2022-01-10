Meet The 2022 Class: S Cristian Driver

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 19 was four-star safety Cristian Driver.

What makes you excited about Cristian Driver?

“It’s a bit lazy, but the NFL pedigree is exciting. Driver is a kid who’s seemingly bought in immediately on the plan to switch to safety and he appears to be a very mature and cerebral player. When you’re a good but not elite athlete, like Driver is, those smarts can help take you a long way.” --Clay

What worries you about Cristian Driver?

“I’m not sure what Cristian Driver is. It appears he will start his Nittany Lion career as a safety, but he could play wide receiver as well. There are also questions about Driver’s athleticism and if it’s at the level it needs to be to be a starter caliber player in the Big Ten.” --Marty

Do you think Cristian Driver will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Being that he’s the son of an NFL player, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Driver appears closer to his peak than his peers. Still, without enrolling early, the most likely scenario is that Driver will redshirt in 2022. That being said, safety depth is a bit light — especially if JUCO Tyrece Mills doesn’t sign with Penn State come February — so maybe Driver finds his way onto the field if the injury bug bites the safety room.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Cristian Driver: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: Depth Provider

Patrick: Depth Provider

Lastly, where do you have Cristian Driver ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 17

Marty: No. 20

Patrick: No. 16