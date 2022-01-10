MMQB: Who You Got?

In a season of uncertainty, there seemed to be only one thing you could bank on — that impenetrable Georgia defense. It appeared the 2021 season would be the year where Georgia would race to a national championship on the strength of an all-time defense.

That was until they met Alabama in The SEC Championship Game. The Tide actually appeared mortal for once in 2021, only for Nick Saban to crack the code like only he can at the biggest moment. Alabama was able to exploit the Bulldogs defense over and over, running away with a 41-24 victory to secure yet another SEC Championship Game and most importantly — a playoff berth.

So after one of the most chaotic and outright unpredictable college football seasons in the books, we end with a predictable finale - the team everyone wrote into the championship game with a Sharpie, versus the behemoth that never goes away. Yep, the game for all the marbles is a rematch played just 37 days ago.

We’re down to one last final hurrah before another long offseason. Who do you like tonight, Bama or Dawgs? Can the Georgia defense tighten things back up, or has the Tide exposed them and ready for a repeat from last month?

Enjoy the title game while thinking “maybe one day.”