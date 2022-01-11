Blessed & Honored: Future Nittany Lions Shine at All-American Bowl

2022 CLASS HEADLINERS SHINE IN SAN ANTONIO

Lsat week a collection of some of the best high school football players in the country gathered in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl. This group included a quartet of future Nittany Lions — quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and linebacker Keon Wylie.

Throughout the week of practice Allar, Singleton and Dennis-Sutton all among the top performers in attendance. Each of them showed why they have five-star status from at least one recruiting service.

Allar regular drew praise during practice, being named the day’s top quarterback performer twice. He made throws look easy with regularity and flashed his potential to be an elite quarterback throughout the week.

Why was this throw by Drew Allar so easy? Give this man an o-line in State College & let him work. pic.twitter.com/V03P0wHJEi — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) January 6, 2022

Singleton also turned heads in practice throughout the week. This included being named the ‘Alpha Dog’ of practice during the second day of practices. 247Sports named Allar the top quarterback of the week at practice, with Singleton being named the top running back.

Singleton was also named the All-American Bowl National Offensive Player of the Year.

Congratulations to future Penn State tailback Nicholas Singleton (@nichola14110718) for winning the award. #WeAre #AABXXII #AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/Sf0m3cmrCB — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 7, 2022

This is an honor that was well deserved for the five-star talent, who is rated by 247Sports as the no. 1 running back in the country. In 11 games played this season Singleton rushed for 2,049 yards while averaging over 12 yards per carry. He rushed for 41 touchdowns and added a pair of receiving touchdowns. It would not be a surprise to see Singleton quickly become the top back for the Nittany Lions after he arrives on campus.

Dennis-Sutton spent the week terrorizing offensive tackles and quarterbacks. It was great too see Dennis-Sutton continuing to bounce back from an elbow injury that cost him part of his senior season this past fall. It would not be a surprise to see Dennis-Sutton pick up a ratings bump coming out of his performance in San Antonio.

As for Wylie, no one would should read into him not earning as much praise during practices. The practices for this event are often times a glorified 7-on-7 drill. Due to this it is difficult for linebackers to really standout.

When the All-American Bowl kicked off from the Alamo Dome on Saturday afternoon all four future Nittany Lions were in the starting lineup. Throughout the game Dennis-Sutton was apply pressure on the opposing quarterback as he recorded a sack and multiple TFLs.

Great play by Dani a little bit ago. We saw him use that move in 1-on-1s a few times in practice. @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/cKlpsSOMuY — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) January 8, 2022

After a poor opening series, thanks in large part to his offensvie line and questionable play calling, Allar settled in. Allar threw a touchdown in the game, used his legs to move around in the pocket, and made throws that most human beings, let alone an 18-year-old kid, should not be able to make. Including the one below. Penn State’s elite quarterback is coming.

Drew Allar (Penn State commit) deep to Deyon Bouie (Texas A&M commit) pic.twitter.com/HheKl6c4HI — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) January 8, 2022

Wylie also flashed at times in the game. That included some fine open field tackling.

Keon Wylie with a nice open field tackle pic.twitter.com/T98Htua51q — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) January 8, 2022

This was good to see as Wylie will be transitioning from defensive end in high school to linebacker in college. While it may take Wylie a year or two to learn the nuances of the position, he certainly has the athleticism necessary to do so.