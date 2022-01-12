Meet The 2022 Class: WR Omari Evans

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 17 was three-star wide receiver Omari Evans.

What makes you excited about Omari Evans?

“Speed. Speed. More speed. Evans is freaky fast in the open field and a bit of a long strider. His testing numbers and performance in Penn State’s combine setting are what earned him an offer and if everything works out he could be a very dangerous deep threat in the passing game.” --Clay

What worries you about Omari Evans?

“First and foremost, it was hard for me to get a read on Evans because he played quarterback in high school. Of course, you can see that he is really fast even while taking snaps at QB, but wide receiver isn’t as simple as “fast guy get ball, fast guy good!!” — at least for the starting caliber ones. So Evans will certainly be someone who can be used on jet sweeps and deep bombs thanks to his elite speed, but I don’t know if he shows the wiggle that players like Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington have shown before him.

As an aside since this is supposed to be the “worry” portion, but his junior film showed some nice film at cornerback. Perhaps he’s committed to wanting to be a wide receiver, but he has Power 5 talent as a cornerback too.” --Patrick

Do you think Omari Evans will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“It would be a surprise if Evans did not redshirt. Despite his elite speed, he is very raw at wide receiver and has a lot of learning to do. He is also in dire need of time of some time in the weight room. But with his speed it would not be a surprise to see him start to become a home run threat for the Nittany Lions in 2023.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Omari Evans: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: Starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Omari Evans ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 16

Marty: No. 16

Patrick: No. 21