Running Back Noah Cain Enters The Transfer Portal

The fourth year back will look for a landing spot after a spotty season post-injury.

By misdreavus79
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has another departure in its roster. This time, it’s running back Noah Cain, who has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal after playing with the Nittany Lions for the past three seasons.

Cain had a promising freshman season, where he played 10 games, carrying the ball 84 times for 443 yards. He tacked eight touchdowns to that 2019 tally. He also had seven catches for 52 yards receiving.

In 2020, after former running back Journey Brown had to retire from football, more of the load would fall on Cain, who looked to follow up his freshman season with an even better sophomore year. Unfortunately, he was injured on the first drive of the first game of the year, so he had a total of 13 yards on the ground in his sophomore season.

Cain was never really able to take control of the position in his junior year, as he split carries with fellow backs Keyvone Lee, John Lovett, and Devyn Ford. Cain carried the ball 106 times in 2021, for 350 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 19 receptions for 114 yards on the year.

Good luck to Noah wherever he ends up!

