Meet The 2022 Class: DE Ken Talley

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 15 was four-star DE Ken Talley.

What makes you excited about Ken Talley?

“Talley has a great twitch and motor coming off the edge. He is a relentless player who never slows down and brings great energy to the field. Once Talley should gets into the Penn State S&C program he should be able to add another 15-20 pounds to his frame to help him against the run. Talley reminds me a lot of Shaka Toney coming out of high school. I did not believe in Toney coming out of high school, I won’t make that mistake again.” --Marty

What worries you about Ken Talley?

“I’m not exactly sure what Talley is at the next level. Penn State lists him as a linebacker at 6-2, 238, but he doesn’t move all that well in space. If he moves down to the line and becomes an edge rusher, I don’t know if he has the first step to be super productive there, especially if he needs to gain weight. He also doesn’t have the longest arms in the world. The last time I was worried about a tweener from Philly, it was Shaka Toney. So hopefully Talley makes me look just as stupid as Shaka did.” --Clay

Do you think Ken Talley will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Penn State has Ken Talley listed as a linebacker, but this one will likely go like Nick Tarburton and Zuriah Fisher: give them a shot at linebacker before making the move to defensive end. With that being the case, a redshirt year for Talley seems pretty certain as he’’s only 238 pounds right now. We’ll see where he’s at following a year with the strength and conditioning program, but a similar arch that Fisher has had — redshirt year, followed by some spot duty, now potentially competing for a starting spot in year three — seems realistic for Talley too.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Ken Talley: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider — interested to see if defensive end is actually his permanent home on the defensive line

Lastly, where do you have Ken Talley ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 21

Marty: No. 12

Patrick: No. 19