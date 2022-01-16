YAY HOOPS: Penn State at No. 13 Ohio State Open Thread

Penn State will look to replicate Northwestern’s magic and beat a ranked Big Ten opponent on the road as an unranked foe when they face the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. The last time these teams met, Ohio State was able to build a comfortable enough lead to keep the Nittany Lions at bay.

Since then, the Lions have improved their level of play, winning three Big Ten contests in the process, one of which against the aforementioned Northwestern Wildcats on the road. Can Penn State avoid the sweep, and score its second road Big Ten victory of the season? If Micah Shrewsberry’s crew is to pull the upset, they need to make sure stopping E.J. Liddell remains a priority, while also defending the perimeter better than they did the first time around.

