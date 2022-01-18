 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Super Wildcard Weekend

The NFL’s probable Defensive Rookie of the Year ended his season this weekend.

By LndoBSD
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons had 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Cowboys:
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 25 yards.
  • Kevin Givens had four tackles, a pass breakup, and a half-sack for the 49ers.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers:
  • Miles Sanders had seven carries for 16 yards, and three catches for 12 yards for the Eagles.
  • Carl Nassib had three tackles for the Raiders.
  • Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
  • Nick Scott had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Rams.

