Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Super Wildcard Weekend

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons had 10 tackles, including one tackle for loss, for the Cowboys:
Micah's closing speed is insane @MicahhParsons11#SuperWildCard | #DallasCowboys— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
: #SFvsDAL on CBS/NICK/Prime Video
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/28kpqce6yo
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 25 yards.
- Kevin Givens had four tackles, a pass breakup, and a half-sack for the 49ers.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers:
.@SpongeBob @RobbieGould09 #NickWildCard | #FTTB— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
: #SFvsDAL on @nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/lyaLiWZb94
Spongebob was skeptical at first...— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
Never doubt @RobbieGould09. #NickWildCard
: #SFvsDAL -- 4:30pm ET on CBS/NICK/Prime Video
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Lj5ZDtaXXv
- Miles Sanders had seven carries for 16 yards, and three catches for 12 yards for the Eagles.
- Carl Nassib had three tackles for the Raiders.
- Marcus Allen had two tackles for the Steelers.
- Nick Scott had one tackle and a pass breakup for the Rams.
