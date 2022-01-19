Meet The 2022 Class: CB Cam Miller

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 14 was four-star CB Cam Miller.

What makes you excited about Cam Miller?

“Miller’s just a ball player. He was a star in high school who went from a small school to Trinity Christian, one of the state’s powerhouse programs, and led them to a ninth state championship. He’ll make the move from QB to defensive back where I think he could effectively play corner or safety. Miller’s probably a year or two away, but he could be special in time.” --Clay

What worries you about Cam Miller?

“As Clay outlined above, he had been playing at a smaller school for the first couple years so there really isn’t a ton of film on Miller at cornerback. He checks a lot of the boxes as far as things you want to see — height, length, athleticism, quickness, fluid hips, etc. — but I do wonder if he’s sort of stuck between corner and safety. The fortunate thing is that Terry Smith has actually been really successful with these “swing” secondary types — Amani Oruwariye, Tariq Castro-Fields, and Joey Porter Jr. all fit in there — but sometimes you end up with someone who is without a position.” --Patrick

Do you think Cam Miller will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“I think Cam Miller will redshirt but I would not be surprised if he does not. Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King will be the starting corners next season, Daequan Hardy will be the nickel and Johnny Dixon will also see plenty of playing time at cornerback. Behind these four, however, there is playing time available. Especially with the potential move of Zakee Wheatley to safety. Even if it is not next season, Miller should make an impact early in his Nittany Lion career.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Cam Miller: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference

Marty: Multi-Year Starter

Patrick: Starter

Lastly, where do you have Cam Miller ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 13

Marty: No. 17

Patrick: No. 15