Meet The 2022 Class: QB Beau Pribula

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 13 was three-star QB Beau Pribula.

What makes you excited about Beau Pribula?

“Like we’ve said with a lot of the prospects in Penn State’s class, Pribula is just a good football player. When he was originally offered by the Nittany Lions, it was thought that he could end up at quarterback, tight end, or even linebacker. His home will certainly be at QB, but the positional versatility points towards just how good of an athlete Pribula is. That athleticism plays a big part in his upside at quarterback too because of how dangerous he is as a runner. The Trace comparison gets thrown around a lot for Pribula, but as a runner, he’s going to be more Levis once he adds the size. He’s 6-foot-2, 205 pounds right now, but he has the frame to play at 220-225. As a thrower, the obvious question mark is whether he can stretch the field, but I think he’s a better thrower than given credit for. Already has good zip on intermediate throws, anticipates throws nicely on out routes, and is really good when throwing on the run. Think there’s a very legitimate argument he’s the second-most talented QB of the Franklin Era.” --Patrick

What worries you about Beau Pribula?

“Drew Allar and arm strength. Otherwise, I think Pribula could be a damn good college quarterback. He’s remarkably accurate. He’s got great timing and full control of what was a creative offense at Central York. And he’s capable of making plays outside the structure of the offense with either his feet or his arm.” --Clay

Do you think Beau Pribula will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“There would have to be a lot that goes sideways for Pribula to not redshirt next season. In a dream scenario, Drew Allar shows why he is top-5 overall in the class talent and is NFL Draft bound following the 2024 season. This would set the stage for Pribula to take over as a redshirt junior in 2025, giving him two years at the reigns of the Penn State offense.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Beau Pribula: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter, but somewhere else.

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter, but like Clay, likely somewhere else

Lastly, where do you have Beau Pribula ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 14

Marty: No. 13

Patrick: No. 11