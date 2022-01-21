Meet The 2022 Class: LB Keon Wylie

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 12 was three-star LB Keon Wylie.

What makes you excited about Keon Wylie?

“Keon Wylie is just a really, really good football player. In fact, I’d argue he was the best football player on Imhotep Charter, ahead of the more highly rated and highly-recruit Enai White. Wylie has incredible instincts and flies to the football. At 6-2, 200, he has the frame to put on another 20 pounds or so and still thrive at the SAM backer position as well.” --Clay

What worries you about Keon Wylie?

“Will Wylie be able to handle the transition to linebacker? He played almost exclusively in an EDGE role in high school, so a full-time move to linebacker will be something new to him. Wylie looked better than most could have hoped for/anticipated playing linebacker in All-American Bowl which is a promising sign.” --Marty

Do you think Keon Wylie will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Just because he’s going to switching from being a defensive end to linebacker, it’s hard to envision a scenario where Wylie skips his redshirt next season. Going from attacking basically each and every play to dropping into coverage on a lot of snaps is a big adjustment, so a year of learning is likely in order — even with Penn State’s less than stellar depth chart at linebacker.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Keon Wylie: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-Conference

Marty: Multi-Year Starter

Patrick: Multi-Year Starter

Lastly, where do you have Keon Wylie ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No 11

Marty: No. 15

Patrick: No. 12