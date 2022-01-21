Meet The 2022 Class: WR Anthony Ivey

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 11 was four-star WR Anthony Ivey.

What makes you excited about Anthony Ivey?

“Anthony Ivey is already a polished wide receiver and route runner. He can make big plays in the receiving game, while also being a possession receiver who makes the tough catches when his team needs it. There is very little Ivey does not do well on the football field.” --Marty

What worries you about Anthony Ivey?

“As you’ll see below, I like Ivey quite a bit. I think he has one of the higher floors in the class, and someone who projects as a starter over multiple seasons. The question is though — like I’ve mentioned with other receivers — if you don’t have top-tier size or elite speed, it’s just hard for me to envision someone with crazy upside. Ivey does a lot of the little things well as far as route running and tracking the ball, but I’m not sure he’s ever more than WR2 — which, hey, is still a fantastic player.”

Do you think Anthony Ivey will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“The depth at the position probably means Ivey redshirts in 2022 and I think it’ll be until 2024 when he truly sees significant playing time.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Anthony Ivey: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: Multi-Year Starter

Patrick: Multi-Year Starter

Lastly, where do you have Anthony Ivey ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 12

Marty: No. 11

Patrick: No. 13