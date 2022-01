The line may be heavily in favor of Iowa, but if Seth Lundy is available (no official word yet, although it sounds like he made the trip to Iowa City) then PSU might have a puncher’s chance. Tip-off is at 4:30 PM ET on B1G Network and per usual, the open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?