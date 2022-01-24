Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Divisional Playoffs

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Los Angeles Rams: Grant Haley, Nick Scott
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Nick Scott had five tackles, a pass breakup, and a heck of an interception for the Rams:
- Adrian Amos had five tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception for the Packers:
- Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers, including the game-winning field goal:
- Grant Haley had three tackles for the Rams.
