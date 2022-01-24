MMQB - What Are Your Hopes for Spring Football?

We’re still a few months away from the Blue-White Game, but MMQB is curious: what are your hopes for spring football?

Could it be a bunch of stars transferring in from the portal?

Perhaps news that there are a bunch of potential breakout stars killing it in the weight room?

Maybe the freshmen are making waves and really pushing the upperclassmen?

Or that the offensive line is dominating the defensive line?

What sorts of things are you hoping play out as we inch closer to the Blue-White Game in April?