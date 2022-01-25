Blessed & Honored: Another Busy Recruiting Week, New Offers & More

ANOTHER JUNIOR DAY

Leading the way for visitors on campus this past weekend were 2023 commits Mega Barnwell and Neeo Avery.

This was Avery’s first visit to campus since committing to the Nittany Lions late last month, while Barnwell has long been a regular visitor to campus and a vocal leader for the 2023 class. Having these two on campus to help with peer recruiting this past weekend can only prove to be beneficial for the Nittany Lions.

Linebacker Dee Crayton was arguably the most noteworthy 2023 visitor to campus this past weekend.

The four-star Georgia native was a bit of a surprise visitor, but it was a pleasant surprise. Crayton has plenty of Power 5 offers and is one of the top linebacker recruits in his cycle. With Crayton taking an unofficial visit on his own dime it indicates some strong interest on his part, it would not be a surprise to see him return to campus for an official visit this summer or fall.

Another noteworthy 2023 visitor was 2023 offensive tackle Austin Ramsey.

Had a terrific time in the happy valley!! pic.twitter.com/6uhr8w3pq1 — Austin “House” Ramsey (@RamseyHouse) January 23, 2022

Penn State is one of nine Power 5 offers that the Philly native holds. Right now it is not clear where Ramsey falls on Penn State’s offensive tackle board. That said, Ramsey has visiting campus multiple times and appears to be very high on the Nittany Lions. If he gets the green light from the Nittany Lion coaching staff it is hard to envision Ramsey not ending up a Nittany Lion.

One of the most intriguing 2024 prospects the Nittany Lions had on campus this past weekend was Ohio tight end Tayvion Galloway.

Penn State is a program I can see myself playing for. @coachjfranklin #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Ddu730GSFI — Tayvion Galloway (@TayvionGalloway) January 23, 2022

Galloway’s recruitment is one that is starting to take off. He has picked up five Power 5 offers since the end of October, as well as an offer from a playoff program in the Cincinnati Bearcats. At 6-foot-6, 215 pounds Galloway has the frame to fill out further and become a big-time tight end prospect.

Another noteworthy 2024 visitor was EDGE prospect Dominic Nichols.

The Maryland native already holds a tiro of Power 5 offers, including the Nittany Lions. Nichols appears to be on his way to becoming one of the top EDGE prospects in the region for 2024 and the Nittany Lions getting involved in his recruitment early should be beneficial in the long run.

NEW OFFERS

One player who was on campus and walked away with an offer was defensive end Michael Kilbane.

The Nittany Lions became the first Power 5 offer for the three-star Ohio native. Kilbane picking up an offer while on a visit is a sign that defensive line coach John Scott Jr., defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the rest of the Nittany Lion coaching staff liked what they saw in person from Kilbane.

While he was not on campus this past weekend, another notable 2023 offer that went out was extended to athlete Jordan Bass.

Bass is a Hampton, Virginia, native whose recruitment appears to be getting spearheaded by Anthony Poindexter, which could indicate that the Nittany Lions view him as a safety. Penn State is his sixth Power 5 offer and could become key players in his recruitment.

2023 defensive end Desmond Umeozulu was also offered by the Nittany Lions in the past week.

Umeozulu is an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native whose recruitment has begun to explode. In addition to the Nittany Lions, Clemson, Michigan, and Texas A&M have all offered this week as well. Umeozulu’s name is one that could start to become a regular in Penn State recruiting talk.

TOP GROUPS

Penn State finds themselves in the top 7 for in-state offensive tackle Jven Williams.

Williams has watched his recruitment explode in recent months. Ever since he was offered by the Nittany Lions in September, he has added six other Power 5 offers while climbing the rankings on his way to becoming a top 100 prospect. While his recruitment is fairly wide open among these 7 schools, the Nittany Lions are likely toward the top of the list, if not the outright leaders for the Williams.

COACHES HIT THE ROAD

James Franklin and his staff have also been busy hitting the road to recruit in the past week. This included a pair of stops in the Pittsburgh area. The first of these stops was to watch top 100 prospect Rodney Gallagher play basketball.

James Franklin here. Terry Smith, too. pic.twitter.com/lQIuMIHfQ7 — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) January 20, 2022

Gallagher is one of the best athletes not just in the state, but in the entire country for this cycle. The Laurel Highlands product has been a regular visitor to campus in recent months and the Nittany Lions appear to be in as good a spot as any other program right now.

The following day, Franklin was at Brashear High School to check in on one of Penn State’s top defensive targets for 2023 - Ta’Mere Robinson.

Robinson could be a linebacker or an EDGE player at the next level. Ether way, he will be a great one. Robinson has already visit Penn State this offseason after being a regular visitor during the season. At this point it appears something would have to go wrong for the Nittany Lions to not land Robinson.