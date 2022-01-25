Meet The 2022 Class: RB Kaytron Allen

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 10 was four-star RB Kaytron Allen

What makes you excited about Kaytron Allen?

“Allen is a big back who knows what he is. Currently, Penn State starts a big back who doesn’t seem to know that. At 5-11, 220, Allen is a downhill runner who gets into and through holes quickly and has a surprising amount of burst. He’s a one cut back who doesn’t mess around and is also a pretty capable receiver.” --Clay

What worries you about Kaytron Allen?

“No senior highlights posted which makes it difficult to get a full picture of Allen, but I think the question for Allen is pretty simple: speed. He’s a stoutly built, powerful back with good feet and burst, but does he have the speed to go off tackle and turn a 3-yard gain into a 10+ yard gain? The lack of top-end speed limits his upside — especially when you compare him to his fellow running back signee Nick Singleton.” --Patrick

Do you think Kaytron Allen will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“There is certainly a scenario in which Allen sees plenty of playing time next season. Beyond Keyvone Lee, the depth chart at running back is wide open. It would not be a surprise at all to see a rotation of Lee, Allen, and Nick Singleton toting the rock for the Nittany Lions in the fall. Even if Allen does redshirt he is likely to see meaningful playing time as a redshirt freshman in 2023.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Kaytron Allen: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter? This one is sort of weird because the nature of the position means he could never start but still get plenty of snaps.

Marty: Like Clay said, this is a weird one due to the nature of the position. Even if Allen is never technically a starter he is likely to have starter type reps for multiple seasons.

Patrick: Pretty much agree with the above. Just a product of being in the same class as the best running back prospect in America.

Lastly, where do you have Kaytron Allen ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 7

Marty: No. 10

Patrick: No. 9