Meet The 2022 Class: DT Zane Durant

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 9 was four-star DT Zane Durant.

What makes you excited about Zane Durant?

“Zane Durant is one of my favorite players in this class. Durant is explosive and disruptive on the defensive line. Durant has tremendous technique that he uses to out leverage offensive lineman while also whipping them off the snap. He finished his high school career with 57 tackles for a loss, including 28 as a senior this past fall. What’s most impressive is that Durant did it against strong competition in the state of Florida. Think Kevin Givens, only slightly bigger and against much better high school competition.” --Marty

What worries you about Zane Durant?

“Does he have the frame to play defensive tackle? Bulk and size is becoming less important for tackles just given how the game is played — I mean, the best interior lineman in the game is 6-foot-1, 285 pounds. But Aaron Donald — and similar players of his size — are an exception to the rule. Marty mentioned Kevin Givens above which certainly makes sense, but like Givens had to answer, Durant will have to prove that he keeps his quickness and twitch at ~285 pounds while having enough strength to hold up in the run.” --Patrick

Do you think Zane Durant will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Durant will redshirt this season due to the depth at DT and his lack of size, but he could see the field in 2023 depending on how things go in the weight room.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Zane Durant: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-Conference

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: Multi-Year Star

Lastly, where do you have Zane Durant ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 9

Marty: No. 6

Patrick: No. 10