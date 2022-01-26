Meet The 2022 Class: OT Drew Shelton

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 8 was four-star OT Drew Shelton.

What makes you excited about Drew Shelton?

“The balance and feet. He doesn’t always dominate the initial punch (as Clay will address below), but man he’s coordinated and plays under control. He just looks so comfortable when moving in space compared to a lot of other offensive line recruits. I know he’s been thought as a guard or tackle, but I’d be pretty surprised if he isn’t a tackle. Good, coordinated 6-foot-5 athletes like him generally don’t end up inside in the college game.” --Patrick

What worries you about Drew Shelton?

“How will he hold up with extra weight and what is his future position? I’m not sure Shelton has quite the size to be a left tackle, so he’s probably either a right tackle or guard and he’ll have to add about 20 pounds. He certainly has the frame to do so and his technique is already pretty solid, but those are always question marks for OL recruits.” --Clay

Do you think Drew Shelton will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Offensive linemen who are physically ready to play as a true freshman are few and far between. While Shelton is not one of these linemen, it should not take him long to start to see meaningful playing time. It would not be a shocker to see him push for the right tackle position in 2023, before replacing (if everything goes according to plan) Olu Fashanu at left tackle in 2024.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Drew Shelton: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-Year Starter

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: All-Conference

Lastly, where do you have Drew Shelton ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 10

Marty: No. 9

Patrick: No. 7