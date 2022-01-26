Meet The 2022 Class: DB Mehki Flowers

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 7 was four-star DB Mehki Flowers.

What makes you excited about Mehki Flowers?

“Mehki Flowers has the tools to be a very, very good safety in the Big Ten. He can flip his hips in coverage and changes direction well. Flowers has tremendous closing speed at safety and has a nose for the football. He has a frame that should allow him to add 20-25 pounds in college and could make an impact as a return man as well.” --Marty

What worries you about Mehki Flowers?

“Flowers made the move from Steelton-Highspire to Central Dauphin East during his high school career, and there was a clear adjustment period. Don’t get me wrong, Flowers was still the best player on the field night-in and night-out, but I think it showed that his upside might be a bit more limited than one would hope. He’s a good athlete, but not an overwhelming one. I just wonder how his quickness and speed will be impacted when he adds 10-15 pounds.” --Patrick

Do you think Mehki Flowers will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Flowers will redshirt as he learns the finer points of playing safety, but could see the field in 2023 or 2024.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Mehki Flowers: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: Multi-Year Starter

Lastly, where do you have Mehki Flowers ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 8

Marty: No. 5

Patrick: No. 8