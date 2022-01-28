Oh, Hello: 2023 Three-Star OL Anthony Donkoh Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

Hometown/High School: Aldie, VA (Lightridge H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8678 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Duke, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Despite the fact Donkoh landed an offer from Penn State back in early December, there’s a good chance that even the most devout of recruitniks wouldn’t have really known of him prior to his Junior Day visit to Happy Valley two weeks ago. While athletic testing doesn’t happen at these junior days, it does give the staff a chance to see prospects up close and personal. Obviously, Donkoh checked some boxes physically, and in the process, saw Penn State as a place where he could end up. Two weeks later, Donkoh made the call for the Nittany Lions, choosing Penn State over offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Duke.

OUTLOOK

Donkoh joins five-star OG Alex Birchmeier and three-star OG Joshua Miller as Penn State’s third offensive lineman in the class. Like we mentioned with Miller, Donkoh’s end position still seems up in the air. He actually plays left guard in high school, but the physical gifts are there — massive frame, long arms, and the occasional “pop” of athleticism. I say occasional because there are some plays where he looks a bit plodding, and then others where he moves like you’d expect an offensive tackle to move. Definite project but seems like someone who has the measurables, and Penn State thinks they can iron out the kinks with his feet/movement.