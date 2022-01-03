Postgame Comments: Micah Shrewsberry Talks Indiana

Penn State Basketball secured its sixth victory of the season, after a long layover due to covid protocols canceled the last three non conference games of the season. This is Micah Shrewsberry’s first conference win in three tries, having fallen to what, so far, looks like two of the top four teams in the Big Ten.

Indiana came into the game at 10-2, with its two other losses also being on the road. They lost to Syracuse by two in overtime in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, and, after having a 20 point lead in the first half at Wisconsin, the Badgers came roaring back to take the five-point victory in that contest.

The win improves the Lions to 1-2 in conference play, good for 10th in the conference, in this very early season. With games against Northwestern, Purdue, and Rutgers on the horizon, Penn State has the chance to be at .500 in conference play after the first quarter of play. It’ll be a tall task, but attainable nonetheless.

Hear more from Shrewsberry on the win below.