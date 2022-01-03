Penn State Offensive Lineman Rasheed Walker Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

It’s only crazy until you do it. AGTG pic.twitter.com/KYfFTecYMl — Rasheed Walker (@Cin5oTre3) January 3, 2022

Another member of the 2021 team has opted to go chase their NFL dreams. Starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, who spent four years with the Nittany Lions, has spent time on the line since his redshirt freshman season in 2019. Walker helped Penn State reach the third New Year’s Six appearance in four seasons, winning a thriller against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

Walker has been a staple on the line, appearing in 36 games since his freshman season in 2018, where he played the requisite four games to maintain freshman eligibility. Walker started in 32 of those 36 games.

Walker is joined by Jahan Dotson as the other offensive player to leave the Nittany Lion program for the NFL draft. On the defensive side, Jesse Luketa, Arold Ebiketie, Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, Jaquan Brisker, and Derrick Tangelo have all declared for the draft (and five of those opted out of the bowl game altogether).

Good luck to Rasheed as he chases his NFL Dreams!