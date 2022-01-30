Iowa at Penn State Preview: Can Penn State Get to .500?

Who: Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 14-6, 4-5 Big Ten

When: Monday, January 31

Where: BJC

Kenpom Ranking (PSU): 21 (86)

NET Ranking (PSU): 22 (98)

TV: 7:00 PM EST, B1G Network

Line: N/A

Scouting The Opposition

Given the short span since these two teams last faced off, Penn State knows a lot about these Hawkeyes. Leading scorer Keegan Murray scored 15 points to go with eight On the rebounds and three blocks in Iowa’s 68-51 win on January 22nd. Three others were in double figures: Murray’s twin Kris, the ancient Jordan Bohannon, and coach’s son Patrick McCaffery. On the plus side for Penn State’s defense, Murray’s 15 points was eight behind his season average of 23 points per game, which ranked second in the country.

As alluded to, Iowa was also very successful defensively, forcing 17 turnovers and only committing 10.

What To Watch For

Will Penn State be able to shoot better from the field? The Nittany Lions only made one third of their 51 shots, and just seven of 25 three-pointers. Seth Lundy needs to be more accurate than his five made shots out of 18 attempts, and Jalen Pickett can’t be the only player in double figures if Penn State wants to reach .500 on the season.

Prediction

Given that this is in the BJC, it should be closer, but Penn State will fall just short in this one.

Iowa 76, Penn State 70