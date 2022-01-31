 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MMQB - What Brands Should Get in on a Penn State NIL Deal?

If you were going to be sponsored by someone, who would it be?

By Chris Lucia
Sheetz Gas Station And Convenience Store In Pennsylvania Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The name/image/likeness (NIL) sponsorships have been approved by the NCAA, allowing individual players to receive compensation for, well, their name, image, and likeness. Aptly named!

BSD wants to know: which brands should capitalize on this, and sponsor Penn State players?

Now, for the sake of argument, let’s say that a bunch of 18-year-olds are unable to sponsor things they are unable to partake in. So no Yuengling, unfortunately.

But what else you got? Utz? Snyder of Hanover? Sheetz and/or Wawa? Turkey Hill?

What do you think? Where could Penn State leverage NIL deals and really get some of that sweet, sweet corporate sponsorship money?

