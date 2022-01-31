Meet The 2022 Class: Safety KJ Winston

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 6 was four-star DB Kevin “KJ” Winston.

What makes you excited about KJ Winston?

“Winston is only just scratching the surface of his potential. He’s an elite athlete who has only recently made the move to DB and with Anthony Poindexter guiding him he has elite, elite upside.” --Clay

What worries you about KJ Winston?

“There really is not much that worries me about Winston. There might be some questions about his ability to add the 15-20 pounds his frame needs and keep his athleticism, but, man, that’s really grasping for straws.” --Marty

Do you think KJ Winston will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Despite the fact he isn’t enrolling early, I would put Winston in the “likely green light” category. Penn State’s safety depth isn’t great; it’s Ji’Ayir Brown, Keaton Ellis, and Jaylen Reed as far as returning scholarship players. Jonathan Sutherland is still around too, but he’ll be more of a linebacker than safety. So the depth chart is really wide open for the 2023 signees — Winston, Mehki Flowers, Cristian Driver, and (hopefully) JUCO Tyrece Mills — to make an impact. With regards to Winston, I think it’ll just be the case of him being too good to redshirt. So if you can get him some run here-and-there while he starts on special teams, I think that’s what you do before he fights for a starting role in 2023.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for KJ Winston: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-Conference

Marty: All-Conference

Patrick: All-Conference

Lastly, where do you have KJ Winston ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 6

Marty: No. 7

Patrick: No. 6