Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Conference Championships

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Los Angeles Rams: Grant Haley, Nick Scott
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Rams’ Nick Scott had six tackles.
- Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers:
Nothing will stop @RobbieGould09 getting his practice kicks in.— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2022
: #SFvsLAR on FOX
: https://t.co/vywGt5Kgfz pic.twitter.com/SD70QeMAMv
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers,
Super Bowl participants with Penn State ties:
DBs and PSU alums Nick Scott and Grant Haley (Rams)
Former PSU LB Troy Reeder (Rams)
Loading comments...