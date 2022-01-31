 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Conference Championships

New, 4 comments

Who will play in the Big Game?

By LndoBSD
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Grant Haley, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Rams’ Nick Scott had six tackles.

  • Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers:

  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers,

Super Bowl participants with Penn State ties:

DBs and PSU alums Nick Scott and Grant Haley (Rams)

Former PSU LB Troy Reeder (Rams)

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...