Meet The 2022 Class: LB Abdul Carter

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 5 was four-star LB Abdul Carter.

What makes you excited about Abdul Carter?

“The kid is a complete freak. Elite, explosive athlete with an incredible first step. Of course the development of pass rush moves is needed (he played linebacker in high school), but he’s the level of athlete that he’ll get pressure on the QB just based on his quickness and get off. Violent, aggressive mindset too. You an see how angry he plays

Why is he barely a composite four-star? I have no idea. As you’ll see below, I have him in the same tier as Allar, Singleton, Saunders, and DDS. Perhaps it’s the fact that recruiting services (and Penn State apparently) are looking at him as a linebacker, and this is what I have to say: stop it. This shouldn’t even be a question about where Carter plays: he is a defensive end. Period, end of story. The only reason to play him at linebacker is because of linebacker depth — which, in my mind, is a terrible reason not to have Carter play defensive end. Don’t let one wrong turn into another wrong.

He’s coming in at 6-foot-3, 235, according to Penn State. If they want him to spend a year at linebacker, so be it, but let this kid pack on 15-20 pounds and have him terrorize quarterbacks with Dani Dennis-Sutton.” --Patrick

What worries you about Abdul Carter?

“What exactly is Carter? Is he a linebacker or an EDGE? If it is as a linebacker will Carter have the instincts necessary at the position? If it’s as an EDGE will he be twitchy enough to be a game wrecker? Ultimately, whatever position Carter ends up at he should be a good player for the Nittany Lions.” --Marty

Do you think Abdul Carter will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Carter probably redshirts in 2022 as the staff decides whether he’ll be a linebacker or defensive end for Penn State, but he could see the field a bit in 2023 and even more so in 2024.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Abdul Carter: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: All-conference

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: All-conference

Lastly, where do you have Abdul Carter ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 5

Marty: No. 9

Patrick: No. 4