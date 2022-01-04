Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 17

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 21 carries for 102 yards.
Others:
- Blake Gillikin averaged 43 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two tackles for loss, for the Cowboys.
- Austin Johnson had five tackles for the Giants.
- Marcus Allen had five tackles for the Steelers.
- Mike Gesicki had four catches for 51 yards, a tackle, and also threw an incomplete pass for the Dolphins.
- Allen Robinson had four catches for 35 yards and one tackle for the Bears.
- Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
- Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles for the Panthers.
- Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 22 yards and one tackle for the Steelers.
- Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
- John Reid had three tackles for the Seahawks.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had one tackle.
- Troy Apke had one tackle for Washington.
