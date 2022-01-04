 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 17

One more game in the regular season!

By LndoBSD
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Trace McSorley, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 21 carries for 102 yards.

Others:

  • Blake Gillikin averaged 43 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two tackles for loss, for the Cowboys.
  • Austin Johnson had five tackles for the Giants.
  • Marcus Allen had five tackles for the Steelers.
  • Mike Gesicki had four catches for 51 yards, a tackle, and also threw an incomplete pass for the Dolphins.
  • Allen Robinson had four catches for 35 yards and one tackle for the Bears.
  • Nick Scott had four tackles for the Rams.
  • Adrian Amos had four tackles for the Packers.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles for the Panthers.
  • Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 22 yards and one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Robbie Gould made all five of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • John Reid had three tackles for the Seahawks.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • The Panthers’ DaQuan Jones had one tackle.
  • Troy Apke had one tackle for Washington.

