Blessed & Honored: Visitors to Bowl Practice, Under Armour All-American Game & More

VISITORS TO BOWL PRACTICE

While the Nittany Lions came up short against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl it was not all bad. Not only were the practices beneficial for young players to continue to develop, playing in Tampa Bay also allowed a slew of talented Florida prospects to visit practice and check things out.

I will be at Penn State Open practice today !!!! #WeAre @coachseider @coachjfranklin — Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) December 29, 2021

Thank you for talking with me. I appreciate the kind words. #WeAre https://t.co/UQqyrbMuHH — Clay Wedin (@ClayWedin) December 30, 2021

A great experience and cool to watch Penn State Practice!! @CoachTerryPSU — Eddie Pleasant III (EP3) (@EddiePleasant3) December 29, 2021

Players in attendance included 2023 cornerback Eddie Pleasant, safety Elliot Washington, and offensive lineman Clay Wedin. 2024 visitors included running back Stacy Gage and wide receiver Bredell Richardson, among others. While each of these players hold a Penn State offer the most notable visitor was Gage. The IMG Academy product is shaping up to be one of the top running backs in the country for the 2024 cycle and, thanks in large part to JaJuan Seider, has a strong early relationship with Penn State. Washington is another noteworthy visitor due to the interest he appears to have in Penn State.

While it may not seem like much being able to get these players to practice can only help the Nittany Lions. It gives the Nittany Lions some good, free exposure to these players, while also allowing them to see how the coaches function in practice. Getting players on hand for practice could lay the seeds for future visits to campus, as well as helping to further build relationships with high school coaches.

SIGNEES PLAY IN UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICA GAME

A tiro of 2022 signees were slated to play in the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday afternoon. After suffering a minor injury at practice earlier in the week wide receiver Kaden Saunders was unable to compete in the game. However, offensive lineman Drew Shelton and running back Kaytron Allen still suited up.

In the game Allen carried the ball 14 times for Team Icons. He rushed for 74 yards and scored a touchdown. Allen was the game’s leading rusher, and also added a 6-yard reception.

Get that man a chain!! Touchdown for team Icons! 14-0 Icons with the lead #UANext pic.twitter.com/brAejXwFa9 — All-America Game (@UANextFootball) January 2, 2022

The chain Allen was given after his touchdown run was nice and all, but it’s got nothing on the Lawn Boyz one he will be able to rock starting next fall.

FOUR-STAR TIGHT END’S TOP 7

Four-star 2023 tight end Andrew Rappleyea has released a top 7 that includes the Nittany Lions.

Rappleyea visited Penn State right before the season began and picked up an offer during the visit. He returned to campus for a mid-week visit shortly after the regular season came to an end. If the Nittany Lions are not the current leaders for Rappleyea, they are certainly among his top two or three schools.

Even though the Nittany Lions already have three tight end commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, they would still take a commitment from Rappleyea. While Mega Barnwell is currently listed as a tight end his long-term home will be at offensive tackle. Neeo Avery is a player whose ceiling is highest as an EDGE player. So of their current tight end commits only Joey Schlaffer is likely to end up playing the position long-term.