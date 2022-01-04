Penn State Adds Stacy Collins to Coaching Staff

Penn State has its new man to lead the special teams. The program has announced the addition of Stacy Collins, formerly of Boise State, to the coaching staff as special teams coordinator. He will also play a large role with the defense as outside linebackers and nickel coach.

“We are excited to welcome Stacy Collins to Happy Valley,” said James Franklin in a statement from the Penn State Athletic Department. “As a veteran coach, Stacy brings a wide variety of experiences to our staff having served as a head coach, defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his career. He will bring significant value to our program and has a great depth of special teams knowledge and has found great success as a coordinator. His coaching style on special teams will allow us to continue our strong tradition as a special teams unit. I am thrilled to have Stacy, his wife Mandi, and their four daughters join our Penn State Football family.”

”I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work under the leadership of Coach Franklin and join the Penn State family,” said Collins. ”I look forward to developing and growing our special teams units which has had a history of success during coach’s tenure. I’m also excited to work with Coach Diaz and the defensive staff to continue to build on the strong defensive tradition of Penn State. My family and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in Happy Valley.”

Collins will be coming up on his 25th year as a coach at the college level. His most recent stop was at Boise State as the special teams coordinator and edge coach. The Broncos special teams unit was responsible for three blocked punts and finished fifth nationally in punt return average in 2021.

Collins spent the previous five seasons at Utah State, where he coached special teams, inside linebackers and running backs before rising to co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2020 for the Aggies.

Welcome aboard, Coach Collins!