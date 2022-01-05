Meet The 2022 Class: P Alex Bacchetta

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 24 was three-star punter Alex Bacchetta.

What makes you excited about Alex Bacchetta?

“I watched a season of Chris Gulla and Daniel Pasquariello. Never again.” --Clay

What worries you about Alex Bacchetta?

“Honestly, not all that much. Kicking seems like way more of a crapshoot than punting. Basically, if you have a strong leg and a smidge of accuracy – hi, Anthony Fera and Jordan Stout – you can be a really productive punter. Bacchetta certainly has the powerful leg, so it’ll just be a matter of harnessing that power for certain situations.” --Patrick

Do you think Alex Bacchetta will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Teams rarely bring in specialists to redshirt. With Jordan Stout off to the NFL, look for Bacchetta to take over as the team’s punter this fall.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Alex Bacchetta: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Multi-year starter

Marty: Multi-year starter

Patrick: Multi-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Alex Bacchetta ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 24 (Sorry, pal)

Marty: No. 24

Patrick: No. 24 — y’know, kicker/punter