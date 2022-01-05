Meet The 2022 Class: OT Maleek McNeil

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 23 was three-star offensive tackle Maleek McNeil.

What makes you excited about Maleek McNeil?

“At 6-foot-7, 340 pounds McNeil has size and length for days. He also has quality footwork for a lineman his size and is a physical player. It may take a few years, but the tools are there for McNeil to be a good offensive tackle for the Nittany Lions. If you’re going to miss on the offensive line you want to miss big.” --Marty

What worries you about Maleek McNeil?

“McNeil could be an absolute nothing burger for Penn State. That’s absolutely a chance I’m fine with them taking, as his size and athleticism means his upside is immense, but they’re starting from just about nothing here.” --Clay

Do you think Maleek McNeil will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“McNeil has terrific size, but he’s a longterm project so he’s a definite redshirt next season and someone who will almost certainly need another year or two before he’s expected to really push for playing time. He’s a redshirt sophomore in 2023 so that makes some sense. But given the rise of the transfer portal and Penn State’s continued use of it, McNeil’s time feels more like 2024.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Maleek McNeil: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Starter

Marty: Starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Maleek McNeil ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 23

Marty: No. 23

Patrick: No. 23