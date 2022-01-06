Postgame Comments: Penn State Steals A Road Win In Big Ten Play

The Penn State Nittany Lions have won back to back conference games in Micah Shrewsberry’s first year with the program. With two Big Ten wins already, Shrewsberry has already matched many preseason win projections for how his team would finish in Big Ten play.

It looked dire midway into the second half, as Northwestern opened up a 10-point lead and looked like it was ready to blow the game wide open. Instead, Penn State found a way to chip at the lead, and before you knew it, it was the Nittany Lions who were nursing their own five-point lead to seal the victory.

Moreover, getting a road win against a team many projected to push for a tournament bid bodes well for the remainder of the season, as there are still some winnable games left on the schedule. Penn State could find themselves in the right side of NIT conversations if they’re able to take this momentum and turn it into more wins.

Shrewsberry goes into more detail on what it took to beat the Wildcats in this game below. Hear his comments in full: