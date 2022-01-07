Meet The 2022 Class: DT Kaleb Artis

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 22 was three-star defensive tackle Kaleb Artis.

What makes you excited about Kaleb Artis?

“Length is something I put a lot of value into for linemen. At 6-foot-4, length will never be an issue for Artis. He also has some good explosiveness coming out of his stance which is intriguing. If Artis was slated to play offensive tackle for the Nittany Lions I would be higher on him, but he certainly can provide quality reps on the defensive line in the future.”

--Marty

What worries you about Kaleb Artis?

“The size and length Artis possesses make him an intriguing 1-Tech, but he doesn’t quite show the explosiveness you see from top-tier prospects — even those that project as more of a run-stuffing interior defender. Similar guys like Cole Brevard and Fatorma Mulbah I thought showed a little more pop in their film when it came to their movement and first step. Honestly, given Artis’ length (a 7-foot-0 wingspan) and how he moves, I wonder if he would be a better fit on the offensive line because I think he has higher potential there.”

--Patrick

Do you think Kaleb Artis will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Barring a disaster, Artis will probably redshirt in 2022. Given the strength and depth of the position room, Artis won’t likely see any meaningful reps until 2024 as a redshirt sophomore.”

--Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Kaleb Artis: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Kaleb Artis ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 20

Marty: No. 19

Patrick: No. 22