Meet The 2022 Class: S Tyrece Mills

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State *signed in the 2022 class. Coming in at No. 21 was three-star safety Tyrece Mills.

*Mills plans to sign with Penn State in February

What makes you excited about Tyrece Mills?

“Sometimes when watching prospects, you just have to make it simple. And for me with Mills, it’s just that: he’s a good football player. He’s smart, has good instincts, and loves contact. Takes good angles to the ball and shows the closing speed. There’s some questions if he has the fluidity to play safety, which might be valid, but he’s absolutely a Power 5 athlete. Plus, with how the game is going, Mills ending up at Penn State’s Sam linebacker spot isn’t out of the question.”

--Patrick

What worries you about Tyrece Mills?

“What position will Mills play? Does he have the athleticism to play safety? If he moves to linebacker does he have the size to stick there? Mills could be a man without a position.”

--Marty

Do you think Tyrece Mills will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“This is a tough one. As a JUCO guy, Mills is ahead of most high school prospects, but he also won’t arrive on campus until the summer. I think he’ll play in 2022 due to the lack of depth at his position, but he won’t make a significant impact until 2023.”

--Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Tyrece Mills: depth provider, starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider? Wouldn’t be shocked if he starts a few games here and there though.

Lastly, where do you have Tyrece Mills ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 22

Marty: No. 21

Patrick: No. 18