Postgame Comments: Penn State Falls to Purdue

While Penn State came away with a loss, the Nittany Lions gave the Purdue Boilermakers everything they could have asked for. Unfortunately, Purdue made more plays in the end, and the Boilermakers came away with the win.

This is still a good sign for the Nittany Lions, who have now played three phenomenal games in Big Ten play, winning two fo them. The loss puts the Lions at 3-2 in conference play, good for eighth in the conference for the time being.

So far, Penn State has played three of the top five teams in the conference. The schedule lets up considerably in the next two weeks, as the Lions play one such team in Ohio State on January 16, then has Rutgers, Iowa, and Minnesota around that matchup. If Micah Shrewsberry’s crew continues to play at the level they’re playing now, they can come out of the first half of Big Ten play with a better record than any of us could have imagined.

Hear Shrewsberry’s comments in full below.