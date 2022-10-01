Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Welcome to week five!
We’ve got a busy day with Penn State and Northwestern kicking off in Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m., and plenty of other football to watch before and afterwards.
#11 Penn State vs. Northwestern
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA
The Betting Line: Penn State -25 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)
Weather: Pack those raincoats. Showers are expected to begin late Saturday and could carry on throughout Saturday. The temperatures will be mid-to-upper 50s during the day, dropping into the 40s as nighttime approaches.
COACHES:
James Franklin:
PENN STATE RECORD: 71-34, 9th Year
OVERALL RECORD: 95-49, 12th Year
VS. Northwestern: 1-2
Pat Fitzgerald:
NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 110-93, 16th Year
OVERALL RECORD: 110-93, 16th Year
VS. PENN STATE: 2-6
