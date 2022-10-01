Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Northwestern

Welcome to week five!

We’ve got a busy day with Penn State and Northwestern kicking off in Beaver Stadium at 3:30 p.m., and plenty of other football to watch before and afterwards.

#11 Penn State vs. Northwestern

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -25 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Weather: Pack those raincoats. Showers are expected to begin late Saturday and could carry on throughout Saturday. The temperatures will be mid-to-upper 50s during the day, dropping into the 40s as nighttime approaches.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 71-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 95-49, 12th Year

VS. Northwestern: 1-2

Pat Fitzgerald:

NORTHWESTERN RECORD: 110-93, 16th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 110-93, 16th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 2-6