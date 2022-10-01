Penn State 17, Northwestern 7: What Twitter Had to Say

Even before Jake Pinegar kicked the ball off to start Saturday afternoon’s clash with Northwestern at Beaver Stadium Penn State Twitter was alive. Why? Because Saturday marked the first time there were beer sales at Beaver Stadium!

Commercial: Beer sales apparently going briskly on “opening day” in Beaver Stadium. pic.twitter.com/bLfv2LeTKR — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) October 1, 2022

Beer being sold in Beaver Stadium >>> — Greg (@GMZ5034) October 1, 2022

Beaver Stadium out of their mind. Yuengling and Blue Moon are premium priced beers. — Sam Cavalieri (@TheRealSCav) October 1, 2022

POV: You buy one beer in Beaver Stadium today pic.twitter.com/WN3g6xi7IO — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) October 1, 2022

Every jumbotron shot of the crowd has at least 6 beers in it #PennState — Patrick Sweda (@PatrickSweda) October 1, 2022

This likely proved to be a big benefit for fans in the stands. With the way the game went, those in attendance likely need a beer... or two... or 12 as this clunker of a game started to unfold.

Early on it looked like Penn State may roll. At the end of the 1st quarter the Nittany Lions held a 14-0 lead, which included another touchdown catch for Brenton Strange who continues to put together a breakout season.

Brenton Strange leaps for 6! pic.twitter.com/qCSO6qFCAg — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 1, 2022

Brenton Strange jumping is just a thing of beauty. — Y(1-0)ki (@YokiPSU) October 1, 2022

Brenton Strange will be in the NFL next year. He is the runaway favorite for most improved player so far. Awesome to see. — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) October 1, 2022

After jumping out to the 14-0 lead, Penn State’s offense sputtered the rest of the game. The Nittany Lions turned it over five times. These turnovers included a Sean Clifford interception which was part of an abysmal day for Clifford, a day that led to many Penn State fans continuing to call for Drew Allar.

sean clifford went a whole 3 games without a mid boggling play but that was horrible. — RONALD (@thesteelmoose) October 1, 2022

Carson Wentz son is Sean Clifford. — $hawn (@DaBoul_Shawn) October 1, 2022

Sean Clifford making some of the typical inexperienced mistakes that come with being a 27th year senior — Dan Hopper (@DanHoppOPS) October 1, 2022

What was that pass Sean Clifford. #CFB — Carmine Martz (@cmartz9421) October 1, 2022

Sean Clifford always returns to the mean. — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) October 1, 2022

Watching Sean Clifford every Saturday makes me want to throw up. Too many years of garbage. #WeAre #PennState #PSU — Matt Kraus (@MDKraus) October 1, 2022

It turns out that after 7 years of development, Sean Clifford is still butt — Andy Brown (@oneearopen) October 1, 2022

Get Sean Clifford off the field. But I understand James Franklin keeping him in there. It’s not like there’s a 5 star backup or anything — Thad McChad (@Thad_McChad) October 1, 2022

A serious program would not have Sean clifford in this game — Dalt (@Celtics_WRLD) October 1, 2022

Clifford finished the game 10/20 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Throughout the game Clifford looked uncomfortable. He had poor mechanics, failed to set his feet, and missed open receivers with regularity. He also had a would be second interception dropped.

Saturday afternoon was an interesting day for Penn State running backs. Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Keyvone Lee combined to rush for 213 yards and each of them averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry. That said, they each fumbled at least once on their way to a four fumble performance. But... since Penn State won we will focus on the positives.

Nick Singleton baby — Alex K Witnessed 60 (@AlexTBPK) October 1, 2022

It's Kaytron Allen weather. — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) October 1, 2022

Kaytron Allen is incredibly quick and his vision is keeping this drive going — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) October 1, 2022

.@kaytron_allen going to leave some bruises on defenders today! Hard runner pounding the rock! — The Caleb And Phil Football Podcast (@CPFBPodcast) October 1, 2022

Great half for Keyvone Lee, who missed last week's action. He's turned seven carries into 39 rushing yards so far today — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 1, 2022

Getting some vintage Keyvone Lee in the running game today. Physical downhill runs. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 1, 2022

Keyvone Lee when he embraces the North South mentality is a very good player — (@TheGOATFollower) October 1, 2022

It's Keyvone Lee time again — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) October 1, 2022

Fumbles aside, the running backs put the team on their backs and carried them across the finish line in Saturday’s horrible weather. Lee looked the best he has all season and the true freshmen continue to impress.

Ultimately, the star of the day was Penn State’s defense. Manny Diaz’s unit forced seven punts, three turnovers, had a goal line stand on a 4th and goal at the 1-yard line, and held Northwestern to just 241 yards of total offense and 3.7 yards per play.

It was yet another great game for the defensive backs. Penn State’s defensive line played arguably their best of the season. Even the linebackers played well and were not a liability on Saturday.

I don't think Joey Porter Jr.'s name has been mentioned once, and Penn State's defense is just stifling. Good God. — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) October 1, 2022

Have to appreciate what #PennState defense has done today. — Zhouse (1-0) this week (@gregzhouse) October 1, 2022

Penn State red zone defense does it again. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 1, 2022

Penn State defense dialed in for that stop — Kayla Richelmi (@KaylaRichelmi) October 1, 2022

Manny Diaz is great for Penn State defense #WeAre #psu — Andy (@AndrewManley1) October 1, 2022

Chop Robinson may be an All-American and Abdul Carter IS a freshman All-American. — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) October 1, 2022

Beautiful double leg from Chop Robinson — Chris (@sp3rin) October 1, 2022

Chop Robinson & Abdul Carter bringing the pain. #PennState — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) October 1, 2022

Chop Robinson and Abdul Carter, man... this defensive front is gonna be real good for the foreseeable future — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) October 1, 2022

TIIG BROWN INTERCEPTION — The Penn State 365 Podcast (@PSUFB365) September 17, 2022

Good STOP DEFENSE !!!

PENN STATE — Dave Sned (@snedsports247) October 1, 2022

Thus far the Manny Diaz hire has looked like a home run for Penn State. Now the real tests will be coming for Manny as his group as Penn State prepares for the three week stretch of at Michigan, vs Minnesota, and vs Ohio State coming out of the bye week that will make or break their 2022 season.