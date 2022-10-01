 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State 17, Northwestern 7: What Twitter Had to Say

It was stressful. It wasn’t pretty. But.. it was a win and Twitter certainly reacted to it.

By Marty Leap
/ new
Northwestern v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Even before Jake Pinegar kicked the ball off to start Saturday afternoon’s clash with Northwestern at Beaver Stadium Penn State Twitter was alive. Why? Because Saturday marked the first time there were beer sales at Beaver Stadium!

This likely proved to be a big benefit for fans in the stands. With the way the game went, those in attendance likely need a beer... or two... or 12 as this clunker of a game started to unfold.

Early on it looked like Penn State may roll. At the end of the 1st quarter the Nittany Lions held a 14-0 lead, which included another touchdown catch for Brenton Strange who continues to put together a breakout season.

After jumping out to the 14-0 lead, Penn State’s offense sputtered the rest of the game. The Nittany Lions turned it over five times. These turnovers included a Sean Clifford interception which was part of an abysmal day for Clifford, a day that led to many Penn State fans continuing to call for Drew Allar.

Clifford finished the game 10/20 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Throughout the game Clifford looked uncomfortable. He had poor mechanics, failed to set his feet, and missed open receivers with regularity. He also had a would be second interception dropped.

Saturday afternoon was an interesting day for Penn State running backs. Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Keyvone Lee combined to rush for 213 yards and each of them averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry. That said, they each fumbled at least once on their way to a four fumble performance. But... since Penn State won we will focus on the positives.

Fumbles aside, the running backs put the team on their backs and carried them across the finish line in Saturday’s horrible weather. Lee looked the best he has all season and the true freshmen continue to impress.

Ultimately, the star of the day was Penn State’s defense. Manny Diaz’s unit forced seven punts, three turnovers, had a goal line stand on a 4th and goal at the 1-yard line, and held Northwestern to just 241 yards of total offense and 3.7 yards per play.

It was yet another great game for the defensive backs. Penn State’s defensive line played arguably their best of the season. Even the linebackers played well and were not a liability on Saturday.

Thus far the Manny Diaz hire has looked like a home run for Penn State. Now the real tests will be coming for Manny as his group as Penn State prepares for the three week stretch of at Michigan, vs Minnesota, and vs Ohio State coming out of the bye week that will make or break their 2022 season.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...