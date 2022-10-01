Devyn Ford Leaves Penn State Football Program to Focus on Academics

Saturday afternoon running back Devyn Ford did not dress in Penn State’s 17-7 victory over Northwestern. After the game, James Franklin told the media that Ford has left the program to focus on academics as he looks to finish off his Penn State degree.

Ford will finis his Penn State career with 666 rushing yards, 103 receiving yards, and 6 total touchdowns. Unfortunately, this will include the touchdown against Indiana in 2020 that he should not have scored that most fans will remember. This season, Ford was averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 6.2 yard per reception as Penn State’s third down back.

Ford is a player who had put in his dues with the Penn State program. Coming out of high school he was a consensus top-100 prospect, and a five-star prospect by some recruiting services. Unfortunately, Ford’s career did not work out as he or the Nittany Lion coaching staff had hoped.

Throughout his time in Happy Valley Ford has been a great team first type of player. Coach Franklin has even commented on what a great football mind Ford is and how he would always have a spot on Franklin’s coaching staff if he would want it. Wherever life takes Ford next we wish him all the best. He is a kid with a bright future ahead of him.