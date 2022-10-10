Penn State Basketball Is Right Around The Corner

The Penn State Nittany Lions open up their season a little less than a month from now, as they host Winthrop on November 7. With official practices kicking off last week, and media days kicking off tomorrow, Penn State’s basketball season will be upon us before you know it!

Over the next few weeks, we’ll preview what the Nittany Lions have to coming in for the next season. We’ll go over the schedule, the roster, our expectations for the program, and a lot more!

With only one starter departing from a season ago (plus another who played starter minutes), and one of the top recruiting classes in the history of the program, there’s hope that Micah Shrewsberry’s surprisingly competitive debut season with the program was just the beginning of a continued upward trajectory for the young coach. Preseason All-Big Ten honoree Jalen Pickett highlights the list of returnees, along with Myles Dread, Seth Lundy, and Dallion Johnson.

It all starts tomorrow with Big Ten Media Days, and continues on until Penn State tips its season off on November 7. Get excited!