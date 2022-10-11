 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 5

Micah gets back to his usual self.

By LndoBSD
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers::

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 70 yards, three catches for 36 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two sacks for the Cowboys:

Others:

  • Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and recovered two fumbles for the Panthers.
  • Chris Godwin had six catches for 61 yards and one rush for two yards for the Bucs.
  • Miles Sanders had 15 carries for 58 yards and two catches for six yards for the Eagles.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 39.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 47.3 yards on four punts for the Saints.
  • Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
  • Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Ravens.
  • Carl Nassib had four tackles for the Bucs.
  • Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
  • Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks and had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Packers.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for 30 yards for the Dolphins. He also did this:
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had three catches for 12 yards:
  • Grant Haley had two tackles and two pass breakups for the Rams.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
  • Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 12 yards for the Steelers, before leaving the game with a concussion.
  • DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
  • KJ Hamler had one catch for 10 yards for the Broncos.
  • Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Nick Scott had one tackle for the Rams.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.

