Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 5

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers::
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 70 yards, three catches for 36 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
- Micah Parsons had five tackles, including two sacks for the Cowboys:
Others:
- Yetur Gross-Matos had four tackles, including one tackle for loss, and recovered two fumbles for the Panthers.
- Chris Godwin had six catches for 61 yards and one rush for two yards for the Bucs.
- Miles Sanders had 15 carries for 58 yards and two catches for six yards for the Eagles.
- Jordan Stout averaged 39.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 47.3 yards on four punts for the Saints.
- Jaquan Brisker had five tackles for the Bears.
- Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Ravens.
- Carl Nassib had four tackles for the Bucs.
- Austin Johnson had three tackles for the Chargers.
- Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks and had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles for the Packers.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for 30 yards for the Dolphins. He also did this:
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had three catches for 12 yards:
- Grant Haley had two tackles and two pass breakups for the Rams.
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
- Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 12 yards for the Steelers, before leaving the game with a concussion.
- DaQuan Jones had two tackles for the Bills.
- KJ Hamler had one catch for 10 yards for the Broncos.
- Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Nick Scott had one tackle for the Rams.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.
