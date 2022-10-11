Blessed & Honored: Penn State Coaches Spend the Bye Week on the Road

PENN STATE COACHES HIT THE ROAD

During the bye week Penn State coaches were busy on the road recruiting. This included offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Mike Yurcich making the trip to Iowa to visit quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik.

Smolik has already paid his admission into Penn State which allows unlimited contact between him and the Penn State coaching staff. This helped to make Yurcich’s visit possible.

It was a very busy week for James Franklin, and it started with a trip to Richmond, Virginia, to visit North Carolina commit and linebacker target Kaveion Keys.

Even with Keys committed to North Carolina, the Nittany Lions continue to recruit him hard. It would not be a surprise to see Keys pop on campus at some point this fall for a visit.

While in Virginia, James Franklin also swung through Patrick Henry High School. This was to visit wide receiver commit Carmelo Taylor.

Taylor committing to the Nittany Lions did come as a bit of a surprise. So, Penn State getting in to visit him as often as possible is important. Right now, all signs point toward Taylor still being solid to Penn State.

Friday night, Franklin and running backs coach JaJuan Seider then headed south. Down in Florida, the duo checked in on defensive back commits Conrad Hussey and King Mack at St. Thomas Aquinas. They also swung by Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale to check in on running back target Christopher Johnson Jr.

With Penn State looking for a second running back in their 2023 class, Johnson Jr. has emerged as a vital target for the staff. The four-star running back target is likely their top running back target, and maybe the top overall remaining offensive target on the board.

Saturday afternoon, Franklin was in-state to visit top-50 offensive line commit J’Ven Williams.